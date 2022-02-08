Kia, Hyundai recall more than 500,000 vehicles for possible fire risk

Kia America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 500,000 vehicles combined for possible defects that could cause engine compartment fires, according to separate notices filed with NHTSA.

The affected Kia vehicles are certain 2016-18 K900 and 2014-16 Sportage models. The recall affects 126,747 Kia vehicles in the U.S. and 13,571 in Canada, the automaker said.

The affected Hyundai vehicles are certain 2016-18 Santa Fe, 2017-18 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014-15 Tucson models. About 357,830 vehicles in the U.S. and 67,355 in Canada are affected, Hyundai said in a statement.

While the exact cause remains unknown, the defects likely involve the antilock brake system in the Hyundai vehicles and the hydraulic electronic control unit in the Kia vehicles, causing internal short circuits that may lead to engine compartment fires, according to the recall reports.

Both automakers urged owners of the affected vehicles to park outside and away from other vehicles or structures, even if the vehicle is turned off.

There have been eight fires but no crashes or injuries identified by Hyundai as related to the defect, the automaker said. Kia has identified three incidents of fires caused by the defect in the 2014-16 Sportage, with no crashes or injuries reported, Kia said in a statement.

Affected owners can bring their cars to Kia and Hyundai dealerships for repairs and installations of a fuse designed to mitigate the fire risks if needed, the reports said.