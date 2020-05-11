Jeep Wrangler tips over in 2 crash tests by auto safety group

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler tipped onto its side after striking a barrier during crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, earning the SUV a marginal rating in the group's driver-side small overlap front-crash test.

The small overlap crash test involves a 40-mph frontal impact with 25 percent of the front of the vehicle overlapping the barrier. A marginal rating is the second worst of four possible results.

The Wrangler — Jeep's second-best seller in the U.S. and globally in 2019 — was evaluated in three separate driver-side small overlap crash tests — one by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and two audit tests by the institute. In both tests conducted by the institute, the vehicle tipped onto its passenger side. The four-door Wrangler did not tip over in the test submitted by FCA.

"Our engineers were surprised by the partial rollover, as this is the first time we've seen it happen in one of our consumer information ratings crash tests," said Joe Young, spokesman for the institute, a nonprofit group funded by auto insurance companies.

The Wrangler was reengineered and redesigned for the 2018 model year, and the IIHS tests are the first by the group to evaluate the model's crashworthiness.

IIHS said the driver's space was "well-maintained and the dummy's movement was well-controlled" during the driver-side small overlap test. But the partial rollover and risk of ejection "is a particular concern in the Wrangler, which has a roof and doors that can be removed," IIHS added.