Jeep, Jalen Rose join forces on new campaign

DETROIT — Philanthropist and former NBA star Jalen Rose is teaming with Jeep on a social media campaign called "Where I'm From."
The campaign combines product, personality and community. It begins with a 60-second spot in which Rose — the Detroit native and ESPN analyst who played basketball for the University of Michigan and several NBA teams — drives a Grand Wagoneer while paying tribute to the Detroit streets and neighborhoods that he says helped him become a success.
Jeep says the campaign celebrates people from "great cities across the nation, including Detroit, who are making an impact."