Jeep, Jaguar winners as European sales fall 1% in February

European new-car sales fell 0.9 percent in February with Porsche, Audi and Nissan suffering steep drops in volume while Jeep and Jaguar made big gains.

Registrations dropped to 1.15 million cars in the EU and EFTA markets, data released by industry association ACEA showed on Friday.

Volkswagen Group's registrations fell half a percent, dragged down by Porsche's 46 percent fall and Audi's 8 percent drop. The two brands are still hit by a shortage of models that comply with Europe's new WLTP test cycle. VW brand's volume increased 4 percent at the VW brand, while Skoda and Seat sales were flat.

PSA Group's sales rose nearly 1 percent with the Citroen brand gaining 7 percent while Opel fell 3.4 percent and Peugeot's volume was flat.

Renault Group's volume was flat with Dacia up 2.4 percent and Renault brand down 1.7 percent.

An 11 percent decline in Fiat brand's registrations dragged down Fiat Chrysler Automobile's volume by 5 percent despite a 36 percent gain at Jeep.

Ford's sales fell 5.4 percent.

Nissan's sales plunged 24 percent as demand falls for its aging Juke and Qashqai SUVs, and Micra minicar.

Among other Asian brands, Mitsubishi's volume gained 30 percent, Hyundai sales rose 1 percent, Toyota was down 2.2 percent and Kia fell nearly 1 percent.

Mercedes-Benz sales rose 4.1 percent while BMW brand's registrations dropped 5 percent.

Jaguar sales gained 23 percent while Land Rover fell 7.3 percent.

Volvo's volume rose 5 percent

Spain, Italy drag

Sales fell for the sixth consecutive month in the European market in February, although improvements in Germany, France and the UK indicate a turnaround may be on the horizon.

German, French and UK sales rose for the first time since September but registrations fell a sharp 8.8 percent in Spain, which is preparing for a snap election in April, and dropped 2.4 percent in Italy.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report