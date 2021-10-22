Japan gets its head into the EV game — cautiously

The factory updates — costing hundreds of millions of dollars — indicate that Japan's players intend to use their world-renowned expertise in lean manufacturing and creative continuous improvement, or kaizen, to compete in EVs.

The production tricks used by Nissan and Mazda foreshadow the methods compatriots such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. likely will deploy as the companies ease into the EV race. Japan Inc. is banking on production prowess to jump-start the country's automakers as they play catch-up. It is a more cautious approach.

Overseas rivals, including General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen, are building dedicated EV lines designed to churn out mass volumes of battery-electrics, confident in their bets that the market's EV switchover will be swift and irreversible.

By contrast, Japan's automakers are engineering next-gen lines to build a mix of EVs and older technologies — even internal combustion vehicles — as they hedge their bets on a more gradual transition to zero-emission vehicles.

The thinking could pay off if consumer demand fails to meet the rosy forecasts of rivals. But it's a gamble that could easily backfire if EV sales really take off.

"We are in the middle of a transition, and if you go too fast, you could find you have more EV production than you can sell," said Christopher Richter, chief auto analyst at CLSA Capital Partners Japan in Tokyo. "Having flexibility is probably where you want to be. And what Japan has always excelled at is flexible production. It's a competitive strength of Japanese auto manufacturers."