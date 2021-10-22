Japan gets its head into the EV game — cautiously

Among those balking at a wholesale shift to EVs is Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda. In his role as chairman of the powerful Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Toyoda has lobbied for a multipronged approach to electrification that includes hybrids and fuel cells.
The new manufacturing processes from Nissan and Mazda point a way forward for Japan. Key elements of their production playbooks are ultraflexible assembly technologies, and robots, robots, robots. In conversations during tours of their updated plants, executives could barely contain their delight in dialing down the need for flesh-and-blood workers.
"We need to build a production scheme for next-generation vehicles," said Hideyuki Sakamoto, Nissan's executive vice president for manufacturing and global supply chain management. "The first mission is to break away from this traditional, labor-intensive model."
Robots are seen as a way to improve quality, lower cost and add flexibility.
Indeed, throughout Nissan's new Intelligent Factory, just north of Tokyo, human workers are few and far between. The scene is much the same at Mazda's renovated Hofu H2 plant in far western Japan, which completed its EV overhaul in September. At Mazda's factory, fleets of automatic guided vehicles, or AGVs, shuttle around the factory floor, usurping human jobs.
Both Nissan and Mazda see such automation as unlocking flexible production potential.
At the Nissan Intelligent Factory, housed in what used to be Line 2 of the automaker's Tochigi assembly complex, it comes in the form of a new assembly technique called SUMO — "simultaneous underfloor mounting operation." SUMO mounts all of a vehicle's powertrain components simultaneously from a plug-in palette that is lifted into the body and fitted by robots.