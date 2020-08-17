Japanese officials tried to push Nissan-Honda merger, report says

Japanese government officials tried unsuccessfully to bring Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. together for merger talks earlier this year, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The idea, first put to the companies at the end of 2019, was rejected before it reached the boards of both sides.

Nissan, Honda and the prime minister’s office declined to comment.

Government officials feared Nissan's alliance with Renault might collapse, leaving the company exposed, people familiar with the matter told the paper.