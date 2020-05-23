Jaguar Land Rover said to seek state loan as outbreak takes toll

Reuters
JLR_first_Range_Rover_social_distance_01_20052020.jpg

A Range Rover is driven off the production line at Jaguar Land Rover's factory in Solihull, England. The plant has resumed output after a pause because of coronavirus restrictions.

LONDON -- Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion), Sky News reported.

The loan request had been lodged with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Sky News report said on Saturday.

The report cited a source close to Jaguar Land Rover, whose parent company is Tata Motors.

"The claim is inaccurate and speculative," Jaguar Land Rover said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The statement said the company was in "regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential."

