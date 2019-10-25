Jaguar Land Rover posts profit amid restructuring

Jaguar Land Rover turned profitable in its latest quarter while working through a cost-cutting program.

The U.K. automaker's pretax profit was 156 million pounds ($200 million). Revenue rose 8 percent to 6 billion pounds ($7.7 billion), JLR's owner, Tata Motors, said Friday.

Tata Motors itself lost 2.17 billion rupees ($31 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 10.5 billion rupees a year earlier.

Tata has been hit by the worst-ever slump in India's auto market and an economic slowdown in China that's hurting demand for vehicles including Jaguar Land Rover's premium offerings.

Demand for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in China in now stabilizing, P.B. Balaji, group chief financial officer, said on a conference call with reporters.

JLR has suffered from quality issues and troubles with its dealership network in the world's biggest auto market.

In Europe, JLR is closing its U.K. factories for a week in November to guard against disruption to supply chains from a possible no-deal Brexit.

The unit has almost completed a 2.5 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) savings drive that includes cutting thousands of jobs worldwide, the automaker said Friday.

Tata Motors bought JLR from Ford in 2008.

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein last month described JLR as "severely challenged" and said Tata Motors should look at BMW as a buyer for the unit because the German company is "awash with cash."

Tata Group, the Indian conglomerate that owns Tata Motors, is open to finding partners for the automaker but is not planning on selling the embattled division, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in an interview this month.

