Ford isn't waiting — it's all in on EVs

"We have to be bold, we have to go big and we have to do it now," Executive Chair Bill Ford said at an event here announcing plans for a 3,600- acre complex called Blue Oval City, set to open in 2025. "It's no longer hypothetical; it's real. The magnitude of what we're announcing is not only huge but leads the industry."

The automaker expects its battery plant in western Tennessee and two others in central Kentucky will produce up to 129 gigawatt-hours annually, which it says is double the country's total battery production today.

And there's more coming.

Bill Ford told reporters last week that the company "almost for sure" will need additional sites to help it reach a goal of making 40 to 50 percent of its global fleet fully electric by 2030. Farley also strongly hinted at upcoming announcements.

"Even if these plants [do] not generate any positive free cash flow before the end of the decade, it's important that Ford sends the message to stakeholders and customers that it is taking zero-emission vehicles extremely seriously," Adam Jonas, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, said in a note to clients. "It seems Ford CEO Jim Farley is moving with aggression and urgency to make up for lost time on the industrialization of EV mass production."

Ford executives say Blue Oval City will be the type of vertically integrated, closed-loop production facility they believe is necessary for sustainable manufacturing.