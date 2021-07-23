Israeli startup REE plans 2023 production of delivery van, passenger minivan

REE will supply an electric chassis to automakers to underpin vehicles including trucks and buses

NICK CAREY
Reuters
REE

Instead of traditional axles, REE's EV platform runs using four separate wheels -- with their own steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control -- that allow its vehicles to have flatter bottoms, providing more room for cargo.

REE Automotive plans to launch production of an electric delivery van and a people mover in 2023, CEO Daniel Barel said.

The Israeli startup received shareholder approval for a reverse merger with special acquisition company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on Thursday,

Barel said the company does not have a specific number of orders -- a number of electric-van startups have announced large orders -- but said REE's strength lies in its partnerships.

The company began trading under the "REE" symbol on Friday.

Toyota Motor Corp. unit Hino will use Tel Aviv-based REE's platform for its electric trucks and buses, and REE has also formed partnerships with Detroit-based American Axle, Canadian supplier Magna International, French autonomous shuttle maker Navya and EAVX, a newly formed unit of U.S. commercial vehicle body maker JP Poindexter.

REE's electric chassis will be used for a variety of different vehicles that will have their own branding.

"All these companies at some point are going to start using us as their platform," Barel said. "We are literally everywhere now, so that is far larger than just one order."

As battery prices come down and large companies face pressure to switch to zero-emissions delivery vehicles, the outlook for electric vans and trucks is good.

But as traditional manufacturers are gearing up to launch their own electric vans, the race is on for startups to bring scale up and bring their products to market.

The company has a customizable order book allowing customers to choose different weight classes, battery range, height and width.

