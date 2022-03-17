Inside Michigan semiconductor plant, Korean wafer maker bets big on EVs

SK Siltron CSS is investing more than $300 million to quadruple its real estate footprint in Michigan's Bay County with a 250,000-square-foot wafer plant.

(From left) U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, South Korea Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and SK Group Vice Chairman Jeong Joon Yu study a silicon carbide wafer held by an SK Siltron CSS engineer at the company's plant in Auburn Hills, Mich.

For the past couple decades, scientists at an R&D lab in Bay County have been vaporizing silicon carbide inside of furnaces at twice the temperature of lava to make chunks of crystal as durable as diamonds.

Only recently have those crystals been understood by many to be the future of EV semiconductors.

That's why SK Siltron CSS, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, is investing more than $300 million to quadruple its real estate footprint in Michigan with a 250,000-square-foot plant near Bay City, Mich.

The company bet big with its $450 million purchase of DuPont's silicon carbide business in 2020. In the two years after the acquisition, the EV industry has increasingly pivoted away from traditional silicon for high power applications to silicon carbide, which transfers electricity more efficiently and improves range — the top concern of most EV makers.

The industry shift means SK Siltron CSS is sitting on a potential gold mine of silicon carbide and cannot build capacity quickly enough, said CEO Jianwei Dong, who worked for DuPont before the acquisition and helped facilitate the deal.

"We are sitting on top of a once-in-a-century paradigm change," Dong said on a media tour of the plant in Auburn and the site under construction eight miles to the east. "It took us more than 20 years to get to where we are today."

The company hosted a visit Wednesday with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korea Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and show off its new 250,000-square-foot plant, expected to be operational next month.

SK Siltron CSS's new 250,000-square-foot plant in Bay County will quadruple its semiconductor wafer making capacity in the next couple years.

"As you all know, recent chip shortages have negatively impacted auto manufacturing that resulted in a sudden spike of the automobile crisis," Yeo said at the event. "SK Siltron's facility will go a long way reinforcing stability and resilience of the US semiconductor supply chain."

The auto industry's pace of transitioning to EVs — a change that as been years in the making — has accelerated considerably. At the same time, the industry faces another type of reckoning as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions reveal the cracks in a global supply chain. That's created opportunity for companies such as SK Siltron CSS that are investing in new technology near the automotive hub of Detroit.

SK Siltron CSS expects to grow revenue tenfold to hundreds of millions of dollars in the next three years as demand soars. Of the 6.5 million EV units sold globally in 2021, just less than 2 million used silicon carbide. That number is expected to hit 3 million this year as the size of batteries grows, necessitating more efficient energy conduction.

The semiconductor material is found in cars made by major automakers, including General Motors and Tesla Inc. Dong said more than half of all EVs are expected to use silicon carbide by 2030, although its high cost could impede growth.

The company's silicon carbide wafers are sold mostly to Tier 2 and Tier 3 auto suppliers that use them for semiconductor chips in power component assemblies.

Producing a silicon carbide semiconductors at SK Siltron CSS's plant in Auburn involves a highly technical process including rigourous inspection of wafers.

The wafers are distinct from regular silicon computer microchips, whose shortage has caused major headaches for automakers over the past two years. A shortage of silicon carbide wafers will likely be averted by SK Siltron CSS, and competitors such as Durham, N.C.-based Wolfspeed Inc., which recognize the market potential and are rushing to fill demand.

Traditional silicon chips are much more prevalent, found in everything from cellphones to dishwashers, and far easier to manufacture, said Steve Anderson, crystal growth engineer at SK Siltron CSS. However, silicon has its limits.

"It doesn't handle high power well," Anderson said. "Silicon carbide doesn't have those problems. It can operate at very high voltages and temperatures. If you put silicon carbide in your electric vehicle, the energy savings is about 10 percent more range."

The primary function of the company's new lab in Bay County is to scale growth of the crystals, formed by vaporizing silicon and carbide in custom furnaces fabricated in Michigan.

The number of furnaces and intricacies of the process are closely guarded for competitive reasons and as a matter of national protection, Anderson said. The U.S. has funded research of the material and its applications in the defense industry and barred the process and raw crystals from being exported, although a couple of overseas competitors are working on their own technology.

SK Siltron CSS plans to begin semiconductor production next month at a new plant in Bay County, which will span 250,000 square feet once complete.

SK Siltron CSS bought the small DuPont operation so it could marry its chip production prowess with the crystal growth expertise in Michigan to mass manufacture wafers for cars, Dong said.

"For crystal growth, we have absolutely the deep know-how, but we want to leverage that," he said. "We can set up here to leverage that learning."

The process is delicate and highly technical. Silicon and carbon are cooked at 4,500 degrees Fahrenheit for several days to grow crystals that are eventually shaped and sliced with diamond blades, Anderson said. The wafers are then polished inside clean rooms with 100 particles per cubic meter. A wafer would be compromised if brought outside the room in regular air, typically 10,000 particles per cubic meter, even for just a few seconds.

It makes for a pricey product. One six-inch wafer, the company's primary seller, costs about $1,000, nearly 10 times that of its silicon sibling. One wafer can produce up to 450 chips, which can supply the power components of six to eight vehicles, the company said.

Adding scale is intended to bring efficiencies and reduce those costs, the company said.

Steve Anderson, crystal growth engineer for SK Siltron CSS, takes media on a tour of the company's semiconductor pant in Auburn.

Dong said the company expects to grow capacity to 600,000 wafers per year. To support that increase, the company plans to add 150 new jobs, including engineers and high-tech machine operators, in Bay County. The project is backed by a $1.5 million state grant and a 15-year SESA tax exemption, valued at $4.5 million.

The company's investment in Michigan is part of SK Group's massive investment plan in the U.S. The conglomerate, which is also building batteries for Ford Motor Co. in a joint venture down south, plans to grow its U.S. presence from 4,000 workers to 23,000, with $43 billion invested by 2025.

Michigan could be in line for more investment, according to the company.

"We have committed to grow our operations here to the benefit of both U.S. and Korea," SK Vice Chairman Jeong Joon Yu said at the event.

