Ineos partners with Hyundai to make hydrogen happen

Bloomberg

While the Grenadier, shown, will initially run on six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines supplied by BMW, Ineos will assess the suitability of using Hyundai's fuel cell system.

Petrochemicals giant Ineos Group is joining forces with Hyundai Motor in a bid to give hydrogen fuel cell vehicles the boost they need to become more mainstream.

The London-based group will explore opportunities to produce and supply hydrogen to Hyundai, which has been making fuel cell vehicles in low volumes since 2013.

The two companies will also work together to explore the use of Hyundai's fuel cell system in the Grenadier, the Land Rover Defender-like SUV that Ineos plans to bring to market next year, Hyundai said in a statement on Monday.

Makers of cars and chemicals are finding common ground in their pursuit of hydrogen projects.  Targets are being set globally to phase out the combustion engine and decarbonize industrial production.

Ineos, which makes 300,000 tons of hydrogen annually, could play an instrumental role in helping set up the infrastructure Hyundai needs for models such as the Nexo fuel cell SUV to catch on in Europe.

Ineos could play a key role in helping set up the infrastructure Hyundai needs for models such as the Nexo fuel cell SUV, shown.

"There is verbiage and there is getting on and doing stuff," Ineos Chief Technology Officer Peter Williams said in an interview. "We would like to do something of serious scale in the next five years."

For Ineos helping to kick-start the hydrogen economy would open up more attractive uses for the company's output of the gas, a byproduct from the electrolysis of brine to make chlorine.

Ineos currently uses it for fuel and desulfurization at refineries. It also has underground gas-storage caverns that could be employed for hydrogen.

While the relative growth of battery-electric cars has cast some doubt on the future of fuel-cell vehicles, Hyundai and Toyota still see enormous potential in their technical advantages.

Hydrogen tanks can be refilled faster than batteries recharge, and fuel cells can offer greater driving range, particularly in heavier vehicles.

"Clearly Hyundai want to see their fuel-cell technology used globally," Williams said. “They set up a business and they want to grow it and get into Europe and probably the U.S. as well.”

Hyundai aims to capture as much as 15 percent of the hydrogen-fueled truck market in Europe by 2030, targeting countries including Germany and the Netherlands. The company shipped its first batch of such trucks to Switzerland earlier this year and plans to produce 1,600 units by 2025.

Collaborating with Hyundai may also give Ineos's plan to enter the auto market a boost.
 
Ineos announced plans in 2019 to build an SUV similar to the Land Rover Defender.

While the Grenadier will initially run on six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines supplied by BMW, Ineos will assess the suitability of using Hyundai's fuel cell system sometime in the future.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Old Detroit train tracks to be part of new Ford mobility platform
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Old Detroit train tracks to be part of new Ford mobility platform
Old Detroit train tracks to be part of new Ford mobility platform
Nissan negotiating with U.S. startup to electrify pickup, report says
Nissan negotiating with U.S. startup to electrify pickup, report says
Fiat Chrysler, PSA merger to include investor loyalty plan
Fiat Chrysler, PSA merger to include investor loyalty plan
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive