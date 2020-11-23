Ineos partners with Hyundai to make hydrogen happen

Petrochemicals giant Ineos Group is joining forces with Hyundai Motor in a bid to give hydrogen fuel cell vehicles the boost they need to become more mainstream.
The London-based group will explore opportunities to produce and supply hydrogen to Hyundai, which has been making fuel cell vehicles in low volumes since 2013.
The two companies will also work together to explore the use of Hyundai's fuel cell system in the Grenadier, the Land Rover Defender-like SUV that Ineos plans to bring to market next year, Hyundai said in a statement on Monday.
Makers of cars and chemicals are finding common ground in their pursuit of hydrogen projects. Targets are being set globally to phase out the combustion engine and decarbonize industrial production.
Ineos, which makes 300,000 tons of hydrogen annually, could play an instrumental role in helping set up the infrastructure Hyundai needs for models such as the Nexo fuel cell SUV to catch on in Europe.