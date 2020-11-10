Hyundai signs in-car entertainment system deal with chip maker Nvidia

Hyundai Motor said it will use the Nvidia Drive in-vehicle information and entertainment system for all its Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models starting in 2022.

The technical cooperation with chip maker Nvidia will enable Hyundai Motor to develop high-performance connected car computing systems for its next-generation models, Hyundai said in a statement on Monday.

Nvidia said the system includes hardware and software components and uses artificial intelligence to improve the user's experience. The software can be "perpetually" updated, giving vehicles the latest AI cockpit features, Nvidia said.

Nvidia said the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai, Genesis, already uses Nvidia Drive for its GV80 and G80 models.

Nvidia declined to say how many vehicles Nvidia Drive would be installed in, but said it is a large number and pointed to the fact that in 2019 Hyundai Motor shipped more than 7 million vehicles.

Hyundai Motor is the parent company of Hyundai and Kia is its sister company.

Nvidia said it has also been working with Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Honda on in-car entertainment and information systems.