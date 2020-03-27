Hyundai picks Genesis' Erwin Raphael to lead new cost committee

Hyundai Motor Co. has created a new cross-affiliate committee to examine its costs in North America and has picked Genesis Motors America COO Erwin Raphael to lead it.

Raphael's new role will be chief cost optimization officer for Hyundai Motor North America. He will report to the unit's CEO, Jose Muñoz.

The Cost Optimization Committee will have members from:

Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Genesis Motor America

Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Motor Mexico

Hyundai America Technical Center Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Glovis

Among the group's duties will be benchmarking and implementing best practices for localization, supplier assessments, cost optimization and analysis, and other initiatives to improve efficiency across Hyundai's businesses, the company said in a statement Friday.

"I can't think of anyone better suited to serve in this position and create a new level of integration across all of Hyundai's organizations in North America that will result in better business and financial performance," said Muñoz.

"We are excited to have Erwin lead Hyundai's next startup organization and we thank him for his strong leadership over the last 10 years, including the most recent four years where he successfully led the launch of Genesis in the U.S. market."

Raphael, a 29-year industry veteran, has a broad range of experience at Hyundai's North American operations. Aside from his role at the Genesis luxury brand, he has overseen dealership operations in Hyundai's Western region, and he was the director of engineering and quality at Hyundai.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Raphael held leadership positions in vehicle development, engineering, manufacturing, sales and marketing with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and International Truck and Engine Co.