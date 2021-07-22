Hyundai Motor hits six-year high for quarterly net profit

The company's supply chain management allowed it to navigate the global chip shortage better than many other automakers.

Reuters
GENESIS

Hyundai's second-quarter sales were boosted by demand for Genesis models such as the G80.

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor achieved its best quarterly profit in about six years, helped by solid demand for its high-margin crossovers and its premium Genesis cars.

The automaker reported net profit of 1.8 trillion won ($1.57 billion) for the April-June period versus 227 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

"Sales of (crossovers) and Genesis luxury brand models drove the momentum in sales volume, and declining incentives helped lift revenue and profitability in the second quarter as the ongoing recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic spurred automotive demand," Hyundai said in a statement.

The strong result was also backed by Hyundai's conservative supply chain management, which has helped it navigate a global chip shortage better than many other automakers, analysts said.

But the prolonged shortage and other component supply issues have started catching up with Hyundai, disrupting its EV production in particular.

In April, Hyundai suspended production at a factory making the Ioniq 5 electric crossover because of chip and component supply issues.

On Thursday, the automaker said it expects sales growth might slow in the second half of 2021 due to challenging business conditions, including raw material price fluctuation and unstable supplies of automotive chips.

Chip partnerships

The automaker also said it expects the global chip shortage to gradually become less acute in the second half of the year, adding that it is pursuing partnerships with major semiconductor companies to maintain stable supply conditions.

"Those procurement issues are expected to improve in the second half of the year," said analyst Lee Jae-il at Eugene Investment & Securities, pointing to an improved supply forecast last week by major producer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The Taiwanese chipmaker said the shortage in auto chips will gradually ease for its customers from the current quarter but expects overall semiconductor capacity tightness to extend possibly into next year.

Hyundai and its affiliates are in talks with local chip companies to reduce reliance on foreign supplies, Reuters reported last month.

