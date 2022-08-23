Hyundai, Kia recall more than 280,000 Palisade, Telluride vehicles for fire risk

WASHINGTON — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are recalling more than 280,000 U.S. vehicles because of an issue with the tow hitch harness that may lead to a fire while parked or driving.

The recall covers about 245,030 Hyundai Palisade and 36,417 Kia Telluride large crossovers, both from the 2020-22 model years.

A “stop sale” was issued Tuesday in accordance with federal regulations for affected unsold vehicles at dealers and vehicle processing centers, NHTSA said.

The two automakers are advising customers to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are complete.

In both cases, "debris and moisture accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire," according to safety recall reports filed with NHTSA this month.

Both vehicles emerged over the last few years as key parts of their brands' U.S. product lineups. Hyundai delivered 48,758 Palisades, and Kia delivered 55,211 Tellurides in the U.S. through July, according to Automotive News data.