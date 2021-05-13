Hyundai, Kia plan $7.4B U.S. investment in EVs, hydrogen and mobility

Korean automakers will offer 'a suite of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers' next year

From staff and wire reports
GREG LAYSON

South Korea's Hyundai Motor and its Kia affiliate said they plan to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce electric vehicles, enhance production facilities and develop smart mobility technologies.

A statement released Thursday by parent Hyundai Motor Group did not name specific U.S. facilities slated to get those investments.

Hyundai and Kia said they will monitor market conditions "and U.S. government EV policy" to finalize their plans for U.S. production facilities and gradually expand local EV production.

"This investment demonstrates our deep commitment to the U.S. market, our dealers and customers," Hyundai Motor North America CEO José Muñoz said in the statement. "Hyundai will lead the future of mobility in the United States and around the world. Our efforts are proof-positive that Hyundai will continue to pursue excellence in our current and future product lineup."

Sean Yoon, CEO of Kia North America said in the statement: "One key element of Kia's transformation is transitioning from the internal combustion engine to electrification. With our strategic investment in the United States to produce EV models, we are making huge strides to lead the EV market but also increase our contribution to the economies where we do business."

Hyundai also said it is working with public and private partners to expand the U.S. hydrogen ecosystem. Later in 2021, Hyundai said it "will proceed on a demonstration project in preparation for commercialization of fuel cell electric trucks."

The automaker also said it will pursue investments in urban air mobility, robotics and autonomous technologies.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
South Korea moves to bolster local microchip industry
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
South Korea moves to bolster local microchip industry
South Korea moves to bolster local microchip industry
Musk makes U-turn on use of Bitcoin for buying Teslas
Musk makes U-turn on use of Bitcoin for buying Teslas
Volvo mulls initial public stock offering on Swedish exchange
Volvo mulls initial public stock offering on Swedish exchange
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-10-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive