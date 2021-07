SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. has invested about $100 million to buy a stake in a lithium metal battery developer, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing industry sources.

"As we have been investing in various companies related to electrification, our investment in SolidEnergy is part of that," an official at Hyundai Motor told Yonhap.

SolidEnergy Systems spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2012 and develops anode-free lithium metal batteries.