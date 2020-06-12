Hyundai halts some production in S. Korea after worker death at supplier

SEOUL -- The death of a factory worker at a parts supplier in an industrial accident led to some Hyundai Motor production lines in South Korea, including for the Palisade crossover, being temporarily suspended, a union official said Friday.

The worker at Duckyang Industry Co. died Thursday after getting stuck in machinery, a Hyundai Motor union official said.

The accident stopped production at the supplier, which makes parts such as automotive cockpit modules, and led to a parts shortage Friday on some Hyundai production lines.

Authorities are investigating the accident, said the union official.

Duckyang supplies most of its products to Hyundai Motor. The company reported a 4.1 billion won ($3.4 million) operating loss for the first quarter in a regulatory filing in May.

A Duckyang official could not be reached for comment.

Hyundai Motor said the parts supply disruption has affected production at its Ulsan plant, including for its Kona and Palisade models, but it expects limited impact.