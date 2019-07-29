Hyundai Canada probing case of Kona EV fire, explosion

Hyundai Canada says it has spoken with Transport Canada and a customer in Montreal who said his electric Hyundai Kona exploded while parked in a garage.

Piero Cosentino told the CBC he initially saw smoke coming from his garage, moments before an explosion rocked his home, blowing the garage door off its track and across the street. Cosentino told the public broadcaster that his Hyundai Kona, which he purchased in March, inexplicably caught fire.

“We have indeed been in contact with the customer,” Hyundai Canada spokesman Jean-François Taylor told Automotive News Canada in an email. “We are working with authorities and fire investigators in Montreal to understand the root cause of the incident, as this is not yet known. As is always the case, the safety of our customers is our first priority and we will push to fully understand the issue as quickly as possible.