Hyundai begins building EV hub in Singapore

"Automotive activities are becoming viable in Singapore once again. EVs have a different supply chain, fewer mechanical parts and more electronics, which plays to Singapore's strengths," the prime minister said.

A Hyundai spokeswoman confirmed the 30,000-unit target but said that the exact capacity was yet to be determined. The facility is due for completion by the end of 2022, the company said in the statement.

The announcement comes after electronics company Dyson last year scrapped plans to build an electric car in Singapore, saying it was not commercially viable.

Singapore plans to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040 and make a bigger bet on electrification to cut greenhouse gases and slow climate change.

Hyundai said in the statement that its new Singapore facility aims to be carbon neutral by using solar and hydrogen energy, will utilize technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and will include a test-drive track for customers.

The center is part of Hyundai's vision to enable future vehicle buyers to customize and purchase vehicles online using a smartphone, allowing production to be on-demand.