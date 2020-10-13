Hyundai begins building EV hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Hyundai Motor started construction on an R&D center in Singapore Tuesday that will house a small-scale electric vehicle production facility, the automaker said in a statement.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the facility may produce up to 30,000 EVs annually by 2025 and represents an investment of S$400 million ($295 million).
Singapore is one of the world's most expensive places to buy a car and does not currently have any auto manufacturing capacity. But the wealthy city-state has set out ambitious plans to phase out gasoline vehicles by 2040.