Toyota increases overseas car production as output slumps in Japan

TOKYO – Toyota is increasing overseas production to offset lower output at home in Japan.
From January to June, the world’s largest automaker made more cars overseas than it ever has during that period. And it capped the run by notching record overseas sales and production results for the month of June, as the automaker gradually recovers from pandemic and supply-chain woes.
The latest tallies, released on Thursday, show that Toyota still struggles in the home market, where factories have been idled by a shortage of parts.
But outside Japan, Toyota is cranking up its factories to recover lost ground.
In the first six months of the year, overseas output climbed 5.6 percent to an all-time high of 3.35 million vehicles. Production in Japan, by contrast, shrank 18 percent to 1.73 million units.