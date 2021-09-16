Ford to spend additional $250M, add 450 jobs to boost F-150 Lightning production

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Thursday that it will spend an additional $250 million and add 450 new jobs in southeast Michigan to double production of its upcoming F-150 Lightning EV pickup.
Ford said the investment and jobs will be spread across its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center and Rawsonville Components Plant. The added investment will help Ford build 80,000 electric trucks per year, up from an original plan to build 40,000 annually.
Executives say they boosted the planned production based on strong demand. Ford has received more than 150,000 reservations for the electric pickup, in the form of refundable deposits, which is scheduled to go on sale by the middle of next year.
"We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles. So we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production," Executive Chair Bill Ford said in a statement. "This truck and the Ford-UAW workers who are assembling it in Michigan have a chance to make history and lead the electric vehicle movement in America."