Honda, Sony to build new EV in North America first

TOKYO – Honda Motor Co. and Japanese electronics giant Sony Corp. are betting big on the future of electric vehicles in the U.S., planning to produce their new jointly developed EV at a Honda plant in North America and deliver it first to customers in the spring of 2026.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. also plans to export the EV to Japan from North America.

Executives described the upcoming EV as a high value-added model that will build-in lots of new technology from Sony, including entertainment systems, advanced software and sensors.

Retailing will be centered around online sales, following Honda’s dabbling with that model in Japan. Various aftermarket and service plans are still under consideration, the company said.

The rollout prioritizes North America, one of Honda’s most important markets, because the U.S. is advancing quickly in electric vehicle development and market acceptance.

EV-friendly incentives and regulations, like those in California, also played a role.

“The reason we chose North America is because it is more advanced,” Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of the new joint venture company, said while announced the timeline at a Thursday briefing.

“I think North America is a market with a lot of purchasing power,” he said. “Electrification varies from state to state, but it is important for us to release our product in markets like California.”

Sony Honda Mobility is not ruling out production in Japan someday. But for now, North America will be the main production and sales base. European sales are also under consideration.

Deliveries in Honda Motor Co.’s home market will begin in the second half of the 2026, making the new EV a rare American-made export shipped to Japan, by a Japanese brand no less.

Sony Honda Mobility will start taking orders for the new car in the first half of 2025.