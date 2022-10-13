Honda, Sony to build new EV in North America first

Honda and Sony will launch their EV in North America in the spring of 2026.

Izumi Kawanishi, left, a Sony executive vice president, will be president and COO of the new venture, while Yasuhide Mizuno, right, from Honda, will be CEO of the new company. Both are pictured at a briefing to outline the joint venture on Thursday.

TOKYO – Honda Motor Co. and Japanese electronics giant Sony Corp. are betting big on the future of electric vehicles in the U.S., planning to produce their new jointly developed EV at a Honda plant in North America and deliver it first to customers in the spring of 2026.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. also plans to export the EV to Japan from North America.

Executives described the upcoming EV as a high value-added model that will build-in lots of new technology from Sony, including entertainment systems, advanced software and sensors.

Retailing will be centered around online sales, following Honda’s dabbling with that model in Japan. Various aftermarket and service plans are still under consideration, the company said.

The rollout prioritizes North America, one of Honda’s most important markets, because the U.S. is advancing quickly in electric vehicle development and market acceptance.

EV-friendly incentives and regulations, like those in California, also played a role.

“The reason we chose North America is because it is more advanced,” Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of the new joint venture company, said while announced the timeline at a Thursday briefing.

“I think North America is a market with a lot of purchasing power,” he said. “Electrification varies from state to state, but it is important for us to release our product in markets like California.”

Sony Honda Mobility is not ruling out production in Japan someday. But for now, North America will be the main production and sales base. European sales are also under consideration.

Deliveries in Honda Motor Co.’s home market will begin in the second half of the 2026, making the new EV a rare American-made export shipped to Japan, by a Japanese brand no less.

Sony Honda Mobility will start taking orders for the new car in the first half of 2025.

The Vision-S 01 and Vision-S 02 concepts, shown, previewed what Sony envisions for a software-centric automobile during CES 2022 in January. A new concept of the Honda-Sony car will be unveiled at the next CES in January 2023.

'Completely different'

The tie-up is the first major collaboration between two iconic Japanese brands from different industries to tackle the challenges of new mobility in an auto industry under siege by change. By harnessing the strengths of two powerhouses, it could be an effective riposte to interloping outsiders such as Tesla Inc. or Apple, which have not yet reached cross-industry in such a formal way.

“We would like to form this company as a whole new automaker completely different from anything else,” Mizuno said at the Tokyo briefing. “Our goal is not to become an ordinary car manufacturer, but to become a new mobility tech company centered on software technology.”

The new joint venture teased a video of a mock-up or concept of the upcoming car, hinting it would be shown Jan. 4 at the annual CES event in Las Vegas (formerly the Consumer Electroncs Show). But Mizuno declined to detail specifics of the new vehicle – including targeted sales volume, pricing and body style.

“A high value-added product is what we are looking at, so it’s not like we’re looking at mass production,” Mizuno said. But he equated “high value-added” to top-tier offerings such as the Honda Legend premium sedan, which has a Level 3 autonomous driving system in Japan.

Honda will be responsible for manufacturing and procurement, he said. But Mizuno would not say what assembly plant would make the vehicle or who would supply the battery. The project will leverage Honda’s existing supply chain, and current battery partners including LG and General Motors, which has a propriety battery system called Ultium, are under consideration, he said.

EV ambitions

The news from Tokyo came on heels of Honda’s announcement Tuesday in the U.S. that it would create an EV production hub in Ohio as it doubles down on an all-electric future.

Those plans include building a battery plant with its South Korean joint venture partner LG at a cost of $3.5 billion and spending an additional $700 million to retool three plants in the state to make EVs.

Based in Tokyo, the 50-50 joint venture between Sony and Honda was announced earlier this year. Izumi Kawanishi, a Sony executive vice president, is its COO. Mizuno comes from Honda.

The partners say Sony Honda Mobility will combine Honda’s expertise in engineering and manufacturing vehicles, along with its proficiency in providing after-sales service, with Sony’s strengths in imaging, sensing, telecommunications and entertainment.

Honda, in the midst of a radical corporate makeover, said in April it will invest 5 trillion yen ($37.16 billion) over the next 10 years in electrification as it rolls out 30 full EVs globally and builds production capacity for 2 million EVs annually by 2030.

Honda wants to drop combustion and shift to pure electric drivetrains by 2040.

In detailing the strategy, Honda said it will also shift its business away from non-recurring hardware sales toward recurring sales of services that combine hardware and software.

It is part of new software-defined EV platform, dubbed e:Architecture, that the company will launch in 2026 to underpin the next generation of large-sized battery electric cars from Honda.

Honda expects to be ready to supply 800,000 EVs to North America by 2030.

Sony will be responsible for much of the car’s cloud-based systems, electronics, software and infotainment, as well as sensors that help deliver higher levels of automated driving.

Kawanishi dangled Sony’s mammoth library of movies, music and photos as a wealth of content that could be served up on the go. Automated driving will make automobiles a more viable venue for selling such services as people increasingly hand over driving duty to the car’s computer.

“What will be important is the software domain,” Kawanishi said, outlining potential for new revenue streams. “We have to add value and that is where we will place our emphasis.”

Naoto Okamura contributed to this report

