Honda reorganizes U.S. manufacturing, R&D, field operations

LOS ANGELES — Honda Motor Co. is unifying U.S. auto manufacturing and R&D operations into a new company to respond more quickly to changing consumer tastes, as well as streamlining sales, parts and service field operations to better meet the needs of dealers and customers.

The new company, Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, will "combine all of its automobile manufacturing facilities in the U.S. related to frame, transmission and related engineering and purchasing operations," the automaker said Friday.

The automobile product development operations of Honda R&D Americas will also be integrated into the new company. The unification of Honda's manufacturing operations and merger with product development will take effect April 1, Honda said.

The changes "continue the journey we began last year to become a more lean, nimble and unified company in North America," said Shinji Aoyama, North American operations chief for Honda Motor Co. and CEO of American Honda.