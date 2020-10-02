Honda to quit Formula One to focus on zero-emission technology

TOKYO -- Honda will end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2021 season to focus on zero-emissions technology, it said Friday.

The decision was made at the end of September and the company does not intend to return to F1, CEO Takahiro Hachigo said in an online news conference.

"This is not a result of the coronavirus pandemic but because of our longer-term carbon-free goal," he said.

Honda, which returned to F1 in 2015 in partnership with the Red Bull Racing team, will instead accelerate development of zero-emissions technologies such as fuel cells and batteries.

"We understand how difficult it has been for Honda Motor Company to reach the decision. We understand and respect the reasoning behind this," Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said in a statement.

Honda supplies two Red Bull-owned F1 teams -- Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri (previously Toro Rosso). Both teams have been grand prix winners this season, making Honda the only engine supplier to have won with two different teams in the V-6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014 and that has been dominated by Mercedes.