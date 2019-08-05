Honda denies report it's looking to move to Dallas

American Honda Motor Co. on Monday said it has no plans to move to Dallas after a Dallas Morning News article said the automaker has been scouting potential locations in the region.

The article cited unnamed regional real estate brokers and property owners along the Dallas North Tollway, who said representatives for the automaker looked at several potential locations for a major office or relocation of its North American headquarters.

When asked about the story, a Honda spokesman told Automotive News, “We have no plans to move to Dallas.”

American Honda is headquartered in Torrance, Calif., which had been Toyota Motor North America’s hometown until 2017, when it moved 3,000 workers to its new base in Plano, a northern Dallas suburb.

Another Southern California town, Gardena, was home to Nissan’s North American operations until the company moved to Tennessee in 2006. Last month, Nissan alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors North America announced it will join Nissan in Franklin, Tenn., when it moves its headquarters from Cypress, Calif., by the end of this year.

Mazda, Hyundai and Kia also currently have U.S. operations in California.