Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla vehicles for end of 2022

The car rental giant filed for bankruptcy protection last year as travel demand sank during the height of the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Hertz said on Monday the car rental firm has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc. cars for delivery by the end of 2022 as it invests to build the largest EV rental fleet in North America.

Tesla shares were up 4 percent at $946.32 before the bell. Bloomberg first reported the story earlier Monday.

Hertz had filed for bankruptcy protection last year as travel demand sank during the height of the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.

It was rescued by a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management.

Earlier this month, Hertz named former Ford chief Mark Fields as interim CEO.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM, Ford Q3 earnings reports likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Taiwan Semicon microchips
GM, Ford Q3 earnings reports likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector
VolvoLogo-MAIN_i.jpg
Volvo scales back flotation size, sets price at low end of range
JAPANEV-MAIN_i.jpg
Japan gets its head into the EV game — cautiously
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive