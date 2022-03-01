Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the auto industry

The crisis in Ukraine has caused disruptions at some auto assembly plants and prompted companies to suspend shipments to Russia.

Staff and wire reports

Production of the VW ID3 in Dresden is being stopped because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit deliveries of key parts.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is starting to create ripple effects in the automotive supply chain. The attack also has prompted companies to stop shipping to Russia or suspend operations there.

Here are some of the impacts on the auto industry:

Europe's auto production crashes as flow of wire harnesses dries up

Leoni, a leading global supplier of automotive wiring systems, says logistics in and out of Ukraine are a challenge.

Automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion of the country, forcing production stops at car factories in Germany.

 

Toyota to suspend Russian car production, vehicle imports

BLOOMBERG

Toyota will halt production at its Russian factory starting Friday while vehicle imports into the country have also stopped indefinitely due to supply chain disruptions. Toyota is Russia's top Japanese brand, producing about 80,000 vehicles at its St. Petersburg plant which employs 2,000.

 

 

Honda suspends vehicle sales to Russia

Honda Motor Co. is halting exports of cars and motorcycles to Russia, joining a growing number of global companies choosing not to do business in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

Ford suspends Russian operations following invasion of Ukraine

REUTERS

Ford Motor Co., in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said it informed joint venture partner Sollers it is immediately suspending operations in Russia until further notice.

VW warns of more production cuts as Ukraine crisis hits suppliers

Volkswagen expects to temporarily idle more plants, including its main Wolfsburg factory, as fallout from shortages of key parts from suppliers in Ukraine is spreading.

 

Renault shares crushed by concerns about automaker's Russia exposure

Shares of Renault, the European automaker most exposed to Russia, tumbled to their lowest close since November 2020 as countries around the world escalate measures to penalize President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

Jaguar, Aston Martin stop Russian deliveries

Reuters

British automakers Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin paused vehicle shipments to Russia, as sanctions over the war in Ukraine had created growing trading obstacles for the car industry.

 

Stellantis sets up task forces as impact of Ukraine crisis on automakers intensifies

Stellantis has established two task forces to deal with the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.One of the task forces is monitoring sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its Western allies on Russia and how the automaker will comply with them. The other is keeping watch on the automaker's 71 staff in Ukraine. The employees were safe as of the last update.

 

Volvo, GM, VW, Daimler Truck suspend shipments to Russia

Production of the Volvo C40 in Ghent, Belgium.

Volvo said it will suspend car shipments to the Russian market until further notice, while Volkswagen has temporarily suspended deliveries to local dealerships of cars already in Russia. Daimler Truck also said it would freeze its business activities in Russia with immediate effect, including its cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz.

 

VW halts EV production in Germany as Ukraine crisis hits supplies

Production of the VW ID3 in Dresden is being stopped because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit deliveries of key parts.

Volkswagen will halt production this week at two EV plants in Germany after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit deliveries of components. Production of VW, Audi and Cupra compact battery-electric cars built on the VW Group’s MEB platform will be affected.

Auto technlogy supplier Aptiv shifted high-volume production out of Ukraine

Automotive technology supplier Aptiv shifted high-volume production of parts for vehicles out of Ukraine over the past couple months ahead of possible hostilities, CEO Kevin Clark said.

 

