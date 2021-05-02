Harder than WWII? Pitting Musk claims against reality

Musk previously said he expects the Model Y crossover to outsell all other Tesla vehicles combined. Now he's aiming higher.

"We think Model Y will be the bestselling car or vehicle of any kind in the world and probably next year," he said on the call. "So I'm not 100 percent certain next year, but I think it's quite likely. I'd say more likely than not that in 2022, Model Y is the bestselling car or truck of any kind in the world."

He later amended the claim on Twitter, saying it would be the bestselling vehicle by revenue in 2022 and No. 1 by volume in 2023.

Either way, it's a tall task.