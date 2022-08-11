GM's RICO lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler rejected by appeals court

A U.S. appeals court upheld a 2020 ruling that tossed out a racketeering lawsuit General Motors filed against rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of Stellantis, and former executives.

GM filed the racketeering lawsuit in November 2019, alleging FCA bribed UAW union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

"Even accepting GM’s theory as true, the chain of causation between FCA’s bribes and GM’s injury is still too attenuated," said the opinion of the three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

GM's lawsuit accused FCA of a yearslong bribery scheme with UAW officials to gain an unfair labor-cost advantage, ultimately harming GM. The automaker also claimed that FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018, wanted to hurt GM in an effort to force a merger between the rival automakers.