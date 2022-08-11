GM's RICO lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler rejected by appeals court

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2020 ruling that tossed out a racketeering lawsuit GM filed against rival Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis.

A U.S. appeals court upheld a 2020 ruling that tossed out a racketeering lawsuit General Motors filed against rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of Stellantis, and former executives.

GM filed the racketeering lawsuit in November 2019, alleging FCA bribed UAW union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

"Even accepting GM’s theory as true, the chain of causation between FCA’s bribes and GM’s injury is still too attenuated," said the opinion of the three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

GM's lawsuit accused FCA of a yearslong bribery scheme with UAW officials to gain an unfair labor-cost advantage, ultimately harming GM. The automaker also claimed that FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018, wanted to hurt GM in an effort to force a merger between the rival automakers.

Marchionne, the suit said, "formally solicited GM for a merger" in the spring of 2015 and was rejected. From there, the suit alleges that Marchionne orchestrated a negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement that was "designed, through the power of pattern bargaining, to cost GM billions."

FCA called the case "meritless" and called GM's amended complaint before the lower court judge "full of preposterous allegations."

The company said it would continue to defend itself "vigorously against these frivolous allegations and we will not be distracted from our focus on competing and winning in the marketplace."

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman dismissed the case in July 2020 after calling it a distraction for the companies and a "waste of time and resources." Borman also denied GM's subsequent motion to reopen the case, concluding that new evidence GM presented was "too speculative."

Automotive News contributed to this report.

