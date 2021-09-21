GM's Reuss says global chip supplies to stabilize at lower-than-desired levels

General Motors President Mark Reuss said on Tuesday the global supply of semiconductor chips will begin to stabilize but at lower levels than the auto industry wants as it tries to rebuild vehicle inventories.
"We're going to see a stablization to some extent before we see getting the volume we really need," Reuss said at a conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber on Mackinac Island in northern Michigan.
The global chip shortage has caused GM and automakers globally to idle production at plants, with some executives warning the issue could linger into 2023.