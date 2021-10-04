GM to work with silicon carbide supplier to increase EV range

General Motors has agreed to work with supplier Wolfspeed Inc. to extend the range of its upcoming electric vehicle lineup, the automaker and Wolfspeed said Monday.

Under a strategic supplier agreement, Wolfspeed will develop and provide silicon carbide to be used in the integrated power electronics within GM's Ultium Drive units, the companies said in a statement.

Silicon carbide leads to longer range, lowers weight and conserves space, the companies said. Wolfspeed's technology works across the entire voltage spectrum of the electric propulsion system, from 400 volts to 800 and beyond.

GM will also participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program, which aims to secure domestic, sustainable and scalable materials for EV production.

"Our agreement with Wolfspeed represents another step forward in our transition to an all-electric future," Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain, said in a statement. "Customers of EVs are looking for greater range, and we see silicon carbide as an essential material in the design of our power electronics to meet customer demand. Working with Wolfspeed will help ensure we can deliver on our vision of an all-electric future."

Wolfspeed will produce the silicon carbide power device solutions at Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, N.Y., the world's largest silicon carbide fabrication facility, according to the company. The facility is set to open early next year.

The agreement is one of several EV announcements GM is expected to make this week.

The automaker will host investors and press Wednesday at an investor day, where it is expected to provide updates on its upcoming EV portfolio, software and technology and self-driving vehicle business.

Last week, GM said it would revamp its in-vehicle customer experience with a platform called Ultifi starting in 2023.