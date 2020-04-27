GM suspends dividend, share buybacks

General Motors said Monday it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and its share buybacks to save cash in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The company also said it had extended a three-year revolving credit agreement for $3.6 billion to April 2022.

GM last paid a quarterly dividend on March 5 of 38 cents a share.

“We continue to enhance our liquidity to help navigate the uncertainties in the global market created by this pandemic,” GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara said in a statement . “Fortifying our cash position and strengthening our balance sheet will position the company to create value for all our stakeholders through this cycle.”

Last month Ford Motor Co. suspended its dividend and tapped credit lines to raise additional cash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.