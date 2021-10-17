GM suit against Fiat Chrysler dismissed by Michigan court

A Michigan judge dismissed General Motors Co.’s lawsuit that accused Fiat Chrysler of bribing union officials to reach an advantageous labor deal that ultimately hurt GM’s competitive position in its own 2015 bargaining agreement.

“Even the most enthralling drama must eventually reach a conclusion,” David Allen, a Circuit Court judge in Wayne County, wrote in his Oct. 15 dismissal of GM’s claims. The Detroit automaker failed to show causation and harm, he ruled, though it presented “a captivating narrative examining the actions of over a dozen characters spanning over a decade.”

The dispute between the two Detroit automakers grew out of a federal probe into corruption at the UAW, which netted criminal charges against more than a dozen former auto executives and union officials.

In July 2009, officials from Fiat Chrysler -- now part of Stellantis NV -- started funneling money from a company-funded UAW training center to union officials. Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and admitted in federal court that it plied labor leaders with millions of dollars in bribes over seven years.