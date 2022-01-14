GM software needs driving push for new hires

DETROIT — General Motors plans to add hundreds of employees to its software-defined vehicle team by the end of this year.

CEO Mary Barra called for applications during her CES keynote this month, when she outlined the automakers' electric vehicle plans, software ambitions and future vehicle concepts.

The majority of the new hires would join the company's software-defined vehicle space, the automaker's biggest growth area, said Sim Gill, engineering business manager for GM's software-defined vehicle business unit.

The new hires could work in Detroit, California, Canada, Israel or remotely from around the globe. In April, GM launched a new remote-work standard to give employees the flexibility to work from wherever they are most efficient and to give GM access to a broader talent pool beyond its office locations.

Among the team's biggest projects is GM's Ultifi platform, which is a crucial piece of the automaker's goal to boost revenue through software and subscription-based services. GM aims to double its annual revenue to about $280 billion by 2030 and raise profit margins in part by selling additional services to customers. GM expects as much as $25 billion in annual revenue from software and subscription services by 2030.