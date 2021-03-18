GM to shift hundreds of employees between Michigan sites

The automaker also said it plans to bring back its remote work force in the summer, though some degree of remote work is likely to continue

BLOOMBERG

General Motors plans to shift all of the employees at its Customer Care and Aftersales World Headquarters in Grand Blanc, Mich. — about 900 — to work at its technical center in Warren, Mich.

A number of employees at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, the automaker's global headquarters, will also shift to the 710-acre Warren campus. GM spokesman David Caldwell said the exact count of Renaissance Center employees making the shift will be determined later this year.

Not all employees may physically move to Warren. Though the company plans to bring back its remote work force in the summer, some degree of remote work is likely to continue, Caldwell said.

"We're working on those details currently. The future will be more flexible," Caldwell said in an email. "We are seeking to maintain the benefits of remote work, while also ensuring our teams get the benefit of in-person collaboration."

The automaker also plans to hire tech employees to work at the Renaissance Center. The exact number is to be determined.

Some of those hires will be part of GM's plan to add 3,000 tech workers to its U.S. work force. The hiring blitz was announced in late 2020, with employees expected to be hired by the end of the first quarter.

Plans for the Grand Blanc distribution center are to be determined, and the shifts won't affect the company's total employee head count, Caldwell told Automotive News.

MLive-The Flint Journal and the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday and Wednesday on the employee shifts.

