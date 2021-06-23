GM, Shell join forces to expand EV charging in U.S.

DETROIT -- General Motors and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are teaming up in the U.S. to expand EV charging and household energy plans drawing on renewable resources.

The automaker and a Shell-owned power company, MP2 Energy LLC, are starting their joint project in Texas, where owners of GM electric cars can get free overnight charging this summer, the companies said Wednesday . The plan is to provide comprehensive energy programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy.

The partnership follows a flurry of low-carbon ventures between energy producers and manufacturers across the globe, with their climate ambitions -- including emissions by their customers -- being scrutinized by investors and activists. Shell is under more immediate pressure than any of its Big Oil peers after a Dutch court last month ruled it must slash its emissions 45 percent by 2030.

GM has set a target of being carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040.

The U.S. lags the world’s other leading markets in EV sales after fuel-economy regulations were eased during President Donald Trump’s administration. Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and proposed spending $174 billion to accelerate the shift to electric cars, including installing a half-million charging stations across the country.