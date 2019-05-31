GM seat belt recall in 2014 faces NHTSA scrunity

Five years ago, General Motors issued a seat belt recall that affected about 1.4 million vehicles nationwide. Now, the recall fix is under investigation.

NHTSA said in documents posted to its website Thursday that it received four complaints that seat belts failed in several vehicles after recall repairs were made. No injuries were reported.

The complaints link back to a recall in May 2014 that covered Saturn Outlook, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse crossovers from the 2009 to 2014 model years, NHTSA said. At the time, GM addressed that the flexible steel cable connecting the front seat belts in the SUVs could become fatigue and separate, which may cause seat belt failure in a crash.

GM dealers inspected the cables and replaced them if needed as a part of the recall resolution.

In one of the complaints, an owner of a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse from Versailles, Ohio, told NHTSA that the seat belt cable disintegrated while the vehicle was stationary.

The complaint said SVG Motors in Greenville, Ohio, and the manufacturer were made aware of the failure. "The seat belt was held on by a few threads of steel," the owner wrote.

In another complaint from Dayton, Ohio, the seat belt cable snapped on a woman while she was fastening her seat belt in a parked 2010 Chevrolet Traverse. The complaint says that the vehicle was recalled in 2014 and repaired. But when contacted about the new problem, Chevrolet responded that it was "normal wear and tear," the complaint said.

GM told Automotive News Thursday that its "fully cooperating with NHTSA's investigation."

The Associated Press first reported NHTSA's re-opened investigation on the recall fix.