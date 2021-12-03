GM to retrofit 2022 models with heated steering next year

DETROIT-- General Motors customers who buy vehicles without heated steering wheels because of a parts shortage can have the heating system added next year, the automaker said Friday.

The update comes weeks after GM told dealerships that it had to temporarily eliminate heated steering wheels, heated seats and ventilated seats from many 2022 models.

The retrofit process will begin when parts become available, likely in the third quarter, at no additional cost to the customer, GM said in the statement. Affected customers will receive a $25 credit per vehicle. GM had planned to discount vehicles by $150 if heated steering wheels could not be retrofitted.

On Nov. 19, GM said it would retrofit vehicles sold without heated and ventilated seats, but the automaker did not yet have a retrofit solution for heated steering wheels.

GM is also offering a year of complimentary usage of its Remote Access Plan to customers who will have their vehicles retrofitted with heated steering wheels, heated seats or ventilated seats.

The plan includes remote key fob, vehicle locate, on-demand diagnostics and voice service features for equipped vehicles.

Customers can sign up for the plan immediately, GM said.