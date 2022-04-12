GM, ramping up for EV production, reaches cobalt supply deal with miner Glencore

General Motors on Tuesday inked a deal with Glencore to secure cobalt from the global miner's Murrin Murrin operation in Australia, as it boosts electric vehicle production to meet rising demand.

The cobalt will be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which powers the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement .

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the size of the supply agreement.

The multi-year deal comes as automakers around the world rush to make deals with miners and secure supplies of lithium, nickel and cobalt, which are critical components of EV batteries.