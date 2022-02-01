GM profit drops 39% in Q4 as chip shortage slowed production

DETROIT — General Motors ' net income plunged 39 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.7 billion as the global microchip shortage continued to hamper production, but the automaker said it achieved a record full-year operating profit and expects to roughly match that performance in 2022.

For all of 2021, GM's net income surged 56 percent to $10 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose 47 percent to $14.3 billion, hitting the range it previously projected , as revenue increased 3.7 percent to $127 billion.

The automaker said it expects its 2022 adjusted earnings "to remain at or near record levels," between $13 billion and $15 billion.

GM's fourth-quarter profit in North America decreased 17 percent to $2.2 billion. For the year, North America profit rose 14 percent to $10.3 billion.

Shares of GM were up 1 percent to $54.60 in after-hours trading.