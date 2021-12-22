GM to provide EV components across industries

Automaker estimates that the total addressable market for electrification components could grow to $20 billion by 2030.

DETROIT — General Motors plans to provide electric components across industries to expand its electrification technology to a larger group of commercial customers, the automaker said Wednesday.

The automaker will begin introducing electric vehicle component sets for vehicle owners and non-automotive customers to retrofit their products. Use cases for GM's EV component sets span from the Chevrolet Performance and Aftermarket division to GM Powered Solutions and even airport tractor equipment.

GM estimates that the total addressable market for electrification components could grow to $20 billion by 2030 as companies within various sectors set emission-reduction goals.

"GM has an established strategy, network of integrators and co-development agreements to apply an extensive array of components and solutions to a broad range of customers and use cases," Travis Hester, GM vice president of electric vehicle growth operations, said in a statement. "As companies across many industries look to reduce their environmental impact, GM is uniquely positioned to serve as a leader not only through exciting new EVs across our brands, but through additional technology applications, and we look forward to bringing customers — existing and new — along with us on our zero-emissions journey."

GM has said it will invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development globally through 2025. Its proprietary Ultium batteries, jointly developed with LG Energy Solution, drives a portion of that investment, and the automaker has said that its Ultium and Hydrotec fuel cell technology could be used in other industries. In the future, GM aims to implement the latest EV technology in a wide range of applications, regardless of battery generation or chemistry, the automaker said in the Wednesday statement.

Use cases

One example of GM's EV component sets is an Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate Package, slated to launch in 2022 under the Chevy Performance and Aftermarket division. The package replaces a vehicle's internal combustion engine with an electric propulsion system. GM tested the package on the E-10 pickup, K-5 Blazer-E, eCOPO Camaro and Project X concept cars. GM also electrified a 1972 El Camino SS with Lingenfelter Performance Engineering.

GM Powered Solutions plans to introduce tailored electric component sets for custom applications in the marine, on-road, off-road and industrial segments.

The automaker also will collaborate with Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. to provide EV components to electrify Textron's baggage tractors, cargo tractors and belt loaders used in airports globally.

"Our customers will benefit from GM's vast network of resources, support and experience as an innovator in the electrification space," Hester said. "As we advance our Ultium Platform and other zero-emission technologies, we anticipate smaller, more affordable and more flexible components and offerings over time."

Cross-industry collaboration

GM announced battery and fuel cell partnerships in the marine, aerospace and locomotive industries this year.

Last month, GM invested in Pure Watercraft to bring EV technology to the marine industry. The companies plan to develop and commercialize battery-electric watercrafts.

In June, GM said it would collaborate with Liebherr-Aerospace to develop a hydrogen fuel cell power-generation demonstrator system for aircraft. The demonstrator will be based, in part, on GM's Hydrotec fuel cell technology and built at Liebherr-Aerospace in Toulouse, France.

GM also announced a partnership with Wabtec Corp. to develop and commercialize GM's proprietary Ultium battery technology and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec locomotives.

