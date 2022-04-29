For GM, no sign of fading pricing power or demand in Q1 earnings report

GM's assembly plants largely ran regular production schedules in the first quarter as the automaker mitigated the global microchip shortage and other parts constraints, CFO Paul Jacobson told investors this week.

Production volume increased 12 percent from the fourth quarter, and most vehicles have been selling as soon as they arrive at dealerships, he said.

GM doubts industrywide inventory will increase substantially over last year, even as GM expands its own production levels. GM's production "has been a little bit more robust than what we've heard from some of our competitors going forward," Jacobson said.

As the automaker prepares to launch more of its EV portfolio — with the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Equinox EV, Blazer EV and GMC Hummer SUV due out next year — it continues to rely on the profit potential of its traditional lineup.

In the first quarter, GM launched freshened versions of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, with starting prices that range from more than $35,000 for the base Silverado to more than $80,000 for the Sierra in its new top trim, Denali Ultimate.

GM plans to add a third shift at Oshawa Assembly in Ontario this summer to build light-duty and heavy-duty pickups and has increased parts sharing and reduced build combinations.

"Our results were similar to the first quarter of last year despite $2.5 billion in higher costs, highlighting the strength of our products and the demand environment," Jacobson said. "We recognize the consumer is facing inflationary pressures. However, we continue to see ongoing strong customer demand for our vehicles, including our refreshed full-size pickup trucks."