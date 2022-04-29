For GM, no sign of fading pricing power or demand in Q1 earnings report

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misstated GM's first-quarter net income figure.
DETROIT — General Motors is relying on pricing power and pent-up demand for some of its most profitable vehicles to carry it through the year, even as its consumers face inflationary pressures.
So far, the strategy has worked. The automaker's first-quarter net income of $2.9 billion was only 2.7 percent lower than a year earlier, despite $2.5 billion in higher costs, as global revenue rose 11 percent.
GM is confident in demand for its products — especially its new and upcoming electric vehicles and its freshened full-size pickups — and believes it can maintain high pricing across its lineup. GM expects sales to grow through the year as it aims to increase global production by 25 to 30 percent over 2021.