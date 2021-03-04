GM mulling second U.S. battery plant, eyes Tenn., report says

General Motors is looking to build a second battery factory in the U.S. with South Korean joint venture partner LG Chem Ltd., The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are close to completing a decision to locate the plant in Tennessee, the report said.

LG Chem's battery unit, LG Energy Solution, said in a statement that it was in talks to make further investments with GM, but could not disclose the specifics.

"LG Energy Solution is also planning additional capacity expansion for other global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) located in the U.S.," it said.

GM did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The companies already are building a $2.3 billion battery plant in northeast Ohio that is expected to open in 2022 and eventually supply batteries for EVs.