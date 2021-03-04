GM mulling second U.S. battery plant, eyes Tenn., report says

Reuters
Reuters

General Motors is looking to build a second battery factory in the U.S. with South Korean joint venture partner LG Chem Ltd., The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are close to completing a decision to locate the plant in Tennessee, the report said.

LG Chem's battery unit, LG Energy Solution, said in a statement that it was in talks to make further investments with GM, but could not disclose the specifics.

"LG Energy Solution is also planning additional capacity expansion for other global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) located in the U.S.," it said.

GM did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The companies already are building a $2.3 billion battery plant in northeast Ohio that is expected to open in 2022 and eventually supply batteries for EVs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW’s electric car stacks up well against Tesla in UBS teardown
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW’s electric car stacks up well against Tesla in UBS teardown
VW’s electric car stacks up well against Tesla in UBS teardown
Jaguar Land Rover quality issues 'cost company 100,000 sales' annually, CEO says
Jaguar Land Rover quality issues 'cost company 100,000 sales' annually, CEO says
Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins toward PSA levels
Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins toward PSA levels
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive