GM moves up Ontario truck output to Q4; hiring nearly 1,700

All dollar figures in Canadian currency.

General Motors said Wednesday it plans to begin pickup production at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant sooner than originally planned.

“We are accelerating the start of production of full-size trucks at Oshawa Assembly to the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of the previous target of January 2022,” the automaker said in a brief statement.

GM Canada officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

“Oshawa Assembly is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history,” the automaker said.

The $1.3-billion investment is expected to create nearly 1,700 new jobs. — 1,500 of them production workers.

