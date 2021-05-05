GM moves up Ontario truck output to Q4; hiring nearly 1,700

Automaker is investing CAD$1.3 billion in the factory so it can once again build full-size pickups there

All dollar figures in Canadian currency.

General Motors said Wednesday it plans to begin pickup production at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant sooner than originally planned.

“We are accelerating the start of production of full-size trucks at Oshawa Assembly to the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of the previous target of January 2022,” the automaker said in a brief statement.

GM Canada officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

“Oshawa Assembly is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history,” the automaker said.

The $1.3-billion investment is expected to create nearly 1,700 new jobs. — 1,500 of them production workers.

General Motors says it also needs 110 certified electricians and 60 certified industrial mechanic millwrights.

All the open positions are permanent full-time jobs, eligible for pay and benefits in accordance with the GM-Unifor collective agreement.

Production workers will be paid an hourly wage of $23; electricians start at $43 per hour; and millwrights earn $43 per hour.

Between wages, benefits, insurances, pension, shift and overtime premiums, the total compensation package for skilled trades workers has the potential to exceed $100,000 annually, the company said in a statement.

General Motors Canada says it’s also looking to fill an unspecified number of management positions such as production shift leaders, controls engineers and maintenance group leaders.

