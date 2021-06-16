GM looking at longer-term supply contracts and partnerships for chips

DETROIT -- General Motors is looking at signing longer-term supply contracts or partnering with chip and wafer suppliers in the future to mitigate the impact it has seen from the global semiconductor shortage, the automaker's CFO said Wednesday.

"Whether we work with foundries to give longer-term commitments or we look to partnering with folks, we're looking at all aspects of the supply chain to really ensure that something of this magnitude as it relates to chips doesn't happen again," Paul Jacobson said at a Deutsche Bank conference.

The global chip shortage has forced GM and other automakers to idle plants, but the Detroit company has been able to largely protect output of its highest-profit models. GM has said the shortage could shave $1.5 billion to $2 billion from this year's profit, but recently restarted production at some plants that had been idled.