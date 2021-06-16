GM looking at longer-term supply contracts and partnerships for chips

The automaker is looking to mitigate the impact it has seen from the global microchip shortage, CFO Paul Jacobson said.

BEN KLAYMAN
Reuters

DETROIT -- General Motors is looking at signing longer-term supply contracts or partnering with chip and wafer suppliers in the future to mitigate the impact it has seen from the global semiconductor shortage, the automaker's CFO said Wednesday.

"Whether we work with foundries to give longer-term commitments or we look to partnering with folks, we're looking at all aspects of the supply chain to really ensure that something of this magnitude as it relates to chips doesn't happen again," Paul Jacobson said at a Deutsche Bank conference.

The global chip shortage has forced GM and other automakers to idle plants, but the Detroit company has been able to largely protect output of its highest-profit models. GM has said the shortage could shave $1.5 billion to $2 billion from this year's profit, but recently restarted production at some plants that had been idled.

Related Article
GM ups EV spending again, projects stronger Q2 results

The shortage will cost global automakers $110 billion in lost revenues this year, and cut production by 3.9 million vehicles, consulting firm AlixPartners has said.

That had led automakers to rethink how their supply chain works when it comes to critical parts like chips.

Germany's Volkswagen Group said it is talking with chip makers about securing supplies over the long term, and one unnamed executive previously told Reuters the automaker is weighing buying directly from the manufacturers rather than working through others.

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last month the No. 2 U.S. automaker is redesigning parts to use more accessible chips and weighing other strategies, including building a buffer supply of chips or working directly with the foundries that make the wafers used in semiconductors.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM ups EV spending again, projects stronger Q2 results
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM ups EV spending again, projects stronger Q2 results
GM ups EV spending again, projects stronger Q2 results
Toyota says it’s too early to focus on electric cars only
Toyota says it’s too early to focus on electric cars only
GM to boost spending on EVs, add 2 new battery plants, report says
GM to boost spending on EVs, add 2 new battery plants, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-14-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive