GM isn't traveling alone into the EV era

GM has been investing in EVs and hydrogen fuel cell technology for years but so far has little to show for it in terms of sales.

"We're going to leverage that and really seize the opportunity that we have to be able to grow in areas that, in the past, most of the traditional OEMs didn't," Barra said. "This is a new path, and we're very excited."

The tie-ups bring to mind the late Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne's 2015 manifesto — "Confessions of a Capital Junkie" — on the need for industry consolidation to rein in vehicle development costs as well as Carlos Ghosn's alliance linking Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

GM's alliances are not exactly what Marchionne and Ghosn envisioned, but they demonstrate a realization that the company doesn't have to figure out the technologies of the future on its own while balancing investing in the profitable vehicles of today, Gartner analyst Mike Ramsey said.

"This idea that their brands are monoliths and that we have to be able to do everything ourselves is something that has hurt the industry in general over time," Ramsey said.