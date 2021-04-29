GM invests $1 billion to build EVs in Mexico

General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion to retool its Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, plant for electric vehicle production, making Ramos GM's fifth EV facility in North America, GM Mexico said Thursday.

GM plans to begin building EVs at the plant in 2023 and make batteries and electrical components for drive units starting in the second half of this year, GM Mexico said in a statement.

Ramos will join Orion Assembly and Factory Zero in Michigan, CAMI in Ingersoll, Ontario, and Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee as GM's EV plants.

The plant will continue to build the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer, in addition to new EVs.

The renovations also include a new paint shop, which will begin operations in June.

"I'm sure this investment will contribute to continue boosting Mexican manufacturing while bringing development to the region, the industry and the country," said Francisco Garza, president of GM's Mexican unit, during a webcast announcement.

Garza said he could not rule out adding a third production shift to the Ramos Arizpe facility in the near term, which would depend on meeting certain economic conditions.

AutoForecast Solutions told Automotive News in October that Ramos would likely build two EVs by 2024.

Automotive News also reported in January that GM would build a Honda-branded EV at Ramos starting in 2023.



Laurence Iliff and Reuters contributed to this report.