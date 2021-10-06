GM, General Electric to develop supply chain of rare earth materials for EVs

General Motors said it is partnering with a General Electric division to develop a supply chain of rare earth and other materials used in the manufacturing of EVs and renewable energy equipment.

The collaboration with GE Renewable Energy will create a supply chain based in North America and Europe and evaluate ways to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials and magnets, copper and electrical steel, GM said in a statement Wednesday .

Metal alloys and finished magnets produced from rare earth materials are critical parts used in manufacturing electric motors for automotive and renewable power generation.