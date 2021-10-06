GM, General Electric to develop supply chain of rare earth materials for EVs

The collaboration with GE Renewable Energy will create a supply chain based in North America and Europe.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

General Motors said it is partnering with a General Electric division to develop a supply chain of rare earth and other materials used in the manufacturing of EVs and renewable energy equipment.

The collaboration with GE Renewable Energy will create a supply chain based in North America and Europe and evaluate ways to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials and magnets, copper and electrical steel, GM said in a statement Wednesday.

Metal alloys and finished magnets produced from rare earth materials are critical parts used in manufacturing electric motors for automotive and renewable power generation.

Related Article
Lithium prices jump again as miners can't keep up with EV battery boom
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lithium prices jump again as miners can't keep up with EV battery boom
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lithium prices
Lithium prices jump again as miners can't keep up with EV battery boom
DrMeiCai0002_i.jpg
GM to open battery cell lab in suburban Detroit
GM CEO Mary Barra speaks at an event detailing the automaker's EV technologies.
Hedge fund Engine No. 1 backs GM's strategy around transition to EVs
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-4-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive